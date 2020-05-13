40 die in attacks on hospital, funeral in Afghanistan





KABUL: Gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Tuesday, killing at least 16 people -- including newborns and nurses -- and a suicide blast at a funeral in the country´s restive east left two dozen mourners dead.The latest violence comes as Afghanistan grapples with myriad crises, including a rise in militant operations across the country, a surge in coronavirus infections, and a reduction in foreign military support.

Three gunmen held siege the Barchi National Hospital in Kabul for hours after the early-morning attack before security forces killed them in a clearance operation, the interior ministry said.

Heavily armed security forces were seen carrying infants away from the scene -- at least one wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket.

"The fatalities also include mothers and nurses," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.

Some 15 people were wounded and more than 100 -- including three foreign nationals -- were rescued, he said.

The hospital is located in the west of the city, home to the capital´s minority Hazara community -- a frequent target of militants from the Islamic State group.

A paediatrician who fled the hospital told AFP he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the building.

"The hospital was full of patients and doctors, there was total panic inside," he said, asking not to be named.

The hospital is supported by the humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and a number of foreigners were working at the hospital.

Tuesday´s attack was the latest hitting the country´s already stretched health sector, with facilities and medical personnel frequently caught in the crossfire during decades of war in the country.

"We call on all sides to stop attacking hospitals and health workers," said deputy health minister in the city, Waheed Majroh.

Around an hour after the Kabul assault, a suicide bomber killed at least 24 people at the funeral of a local police commander in eastern Nangarhar province, according to provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.

The attacker detonated explosives in the middle of the ceremony.

Amir Mohammad, who was wounded in the blast, said thousands of people had gathered for the funeral, an event that often draws huge crowds in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denied involvement in either attack.

The violence comes just a day after four roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Kabul, wounding four civilians including a child. Those bombings were later claimed by the Islamic State group, according to the SITE intelligence group. They were just the latest in a string of IS attacks on the capital.

In March, at least 25 people were killed by a gunman at a Sikh temple in Kabul in an attack later claimed by the group. IS was also responsible for an infamous attack in March 2017 on one of the country´s largest hospitals, when gunmen disguised as doctors stormed the Kabul building and killed dozens. -- AFP

Mariana Baabar adds from Islamabad: Pakistan while strongly condemning terrorist attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar said that these terrorist acts are particularly despicable as they take place in the holy month of Ramazan and at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pakistan condemns the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack on a medical facility in Kabul and suicide attack on a funeral in Nangarhar province, resulting in the loss of so many precious lives,” said the Foreign Office.

Extending heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and prayers for early recovery for those injured, the Foreign Office added, “Our thoughts and prayers are also with the Afghan people in this hour of grief.”

Pakistan says it condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.