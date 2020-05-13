Bajwa, Iranian general vow to step up border security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Maj-Gen Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday, and both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the Pakistan-Iran border.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Tuesday, Gen Bajwa expressed concerns about the recent terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of six security personnel near the Pak-Iran border. Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan has started fencing the border but would require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which was also used by terrorists and narcotics traffickers for covering their movement.

Both also discussed Covid-19 and the need to improve border terminals to address such issues. The Army chief reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

Separately, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Gen Bajwa on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and Covid-19 were discussed, according to the ISPR. The Army chief expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

The visiting dignitary also re-assured him of China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.