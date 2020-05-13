Former players, cricket officials to launch joint campaign against PCB

KARACHI: Former Test and first-class players and office-bearers of the 16 defunct cricket associations are going to launch a joint campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr against the policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a source close to the development told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

The officials of the cricket associations and former Test and first-class players are against the policies of the PCB regarding the domestic cricket structure, he said.

We are also planning to hold a press conference after Eid-ul-Fitr and launch a full-fledged joint campaign against the policies of the PCB and to save the sport from being destroyed, he informed.

He said that they may also go to court against the board, if necessary, in order to ‘save the game from further destruction’.

Due to COVID-19, all the leading cricketing nations are taking bold steps to save money and help their players and staff. But the PCB bosses have completely neglected the problems being faced by the domestic cricketers who are currently unemployed due to the board’s decisions, he said, while pointing out that the top officials of the board are themselves drawing hefty salaries.

He claimed that the departments, who have remained part of the domestic cricket setup, are also supporting them in their fight against this ‘injustice’.

We have the support of the departments as well and will be launching a country-wide ‘Cricket Bachao’ campaign with around 200 leading cricketing figures behind us, he added.