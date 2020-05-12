Two cops among five injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: A bomb went off on the busy Ashraf Road in the city injuring two cops and three civilians on Monday hours after a grenade attack on a house in Murshidabad locality. Initial reports said around two kilograms of explosives were planted apparently to target the traffic police sergeants deployed on the Ashraf Road, the hub of trade in Peshawar. Police officials said there were no regular police installations in the locality. "According to the reports of the bomb disposal unit, around 500 grams of explosives were planted in a sack on the roadside. It was a mobile controlled device," a police officer said.

A few hours before the blast, a house was attacked with a hand-grenade in Murshidabad locality near the Kohat Road. Officials said no casualty was reported in the grenade attack on the house of a one Ayub. The officials said the family had been receiving calls from extortionists since 2017.