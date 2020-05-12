Selfie point inaugurated in Jilani Park

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated the first ever selfie point constructed at Jilani Park for citizens here on Monday.

Officials said the citizens will forever cherish memorable moments with themselves and their loved ones at this point. They added that more selfie points will be constructed in the provincial metropolis to promote local tourism.

The idea for the selfie point came from Provincial Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahbub in a meeting some weeks back and PHA implemented it in minimum possible time, the officials added. They said PHA is maintaining parks and recreational areas with all precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood and Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob cut the ribbon of the selfie point at Jilani Park (Race Course). Asif Mehmood said that the provincial capital city of Lahore is second in its beauty and gifts. From selfie point, citizens will forever cherish memorable moments with themselves and their loved ones.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahbub said that the decision of PHA to set up a selfie point was commendable. Muzaffar Khan, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, has implemented the instructions in a short time and has set up a selfie point at Jilani Park for which he deserves congratulations. Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahbub further said that the selfie point is a special gift of PHA for the people of Lahore while PHA will open parks for the citizens with safety measures as per government orders under SOPs.

Vice Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority is striving for the beautification and facilities of the parks for the enjoyment of the citizens and the beauty of the park has been further enhanced by the selfie point at Jilani Park.

Muzaffar Khan said that the idea of selfie point was realised by Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahbub. We are grateful to Secretary Housing Nadeem Mahbub who presented the idea of a charming selfie point for the people of Lahore, he said.

He said that in view of coronavirus, maintenance of parks and recreational places is being carried out with precautionary measures and PHA is taking steps to beautify the city and provide quality facilities to the citizens in the parks.