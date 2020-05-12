Police arrest 25 outlaws

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 25 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including two members of dacoits' gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession, police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural ) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohibher police station , ASI Muhammad Sabbir along with other officials which successfully arrested a wanted member of mobile thief gang namely Sher Ahmed son of Hashim Ali resident of district Faisalabad and recovered several stolen mobile phones from him, while police also arrested four accused namely Shahban Zubair Iqbal, Waseem Rana and Rafique Javed involved in shisha smoking.

Sabzi Mandi police has arrested an Afghan National Accused Najeeb-ullah involved in attempt to murder case and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from him, while police also arrested two accused Muhammad Hasnat and Rauf and two 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Further-More Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal along with others busted two members’ dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, and other valuables at gun point from the citizen.

The gangsters have been identified as Adnan and Nadeem and recovered snatched cash and mobile phone and valuables from their possession and further investigation in underway from them.

Margalla police arrested accused Muhammad Yousaf and recovered 170 gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested accused Imran Muzafar and recovered 135 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Nasir Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.