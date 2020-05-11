State land retrieved from land grabbers

OKARA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday retrieved 20 Kanal 9 Marla state land from land grabbers.

Taking action on a complaint received on government website that plot 1/1-AL-E was occupied by land grabbers. The ACE Sahiwal region director Naeemullah Bhatti took action within 24 hours after receiving the complaint. On his order, ACE Deputy Director Ashfaqur Rahman supervised the action along with Revenue, Irrigation and other departments and retrieved the land from the land grabbers.