‘Govt policy on virus combat confused’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the PTI government was running the Ehsas programme but without taking care of the problems being faced by the poor in view of the lockdown.

He alleged that the rulers were busy in favouring their own workers instead of reaching out to the people in need, he said while addressing the provincial and district heads of the JI besides the members of JI political and parliamentary committee via a video link from Mansoora on Sunday.

Liaqat Baloch, who also heads the JI Standing Committee for political and parliamentary affairs, alleged that the government had no idea about the effects of the recession, price hike and unemployment prevailing in the country after the coronavirus spread.

He said the government had not transferred the actual benefit of the historic fall in the petroleum products prices to the masses which was great injustice to the people already crushed under price hike and unemployment. Instead of providing relief to the people, the government was getting relief from them, he remarked.

He said the government’s policy on virus had caused confusion in the nation instead of forging unity in it. He said the federal government had not taken any effective step for corona control taking the provinces into confidence. On the other side, it had thrust its ambiguous policies on the provinces due to which difficulties had been created not only in fighting the virus, but also in the relief work going on in different parts of the country. The government, he said, was not aware of its responsibilities and was raising non-issues only to gain time.

Baloch said that the whole nation acknowledged the services of the JI and the Al-Khidmat Foundation for providing relief to the people during the virus. He added that the JI volunteers had already distributed relief goods and ration worth Rs1.5 billion among the deserving people.