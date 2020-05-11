Pakistan Navy carrying out relief work relentlessly during COVID-19 emergency

Among other national institutions, the Pakistan Navy has been carrying out relief work during the COVID-19 emergency.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Navy read that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all the nations across the globe were facing a war like situation and the pandemic had at large shaken the geopolitical and the socioeconomic fabric of the world. Countries and global leaders were trying their level best to overcome the pandemic outcomes however no big successes had been achieved so far.

The statement read that considering the fact that Pakistan shares borders with two global epicentres of the pandemic, Iran and China, the situation could have been worse.

As of now, the countries across the globe had found the lockdown as an effective tool to fight the spread of the virus alongside social distancing but this had also left many people unemployed and the daily-wagers at the mercy of charity, the statement read. Following suit, Pakistan too imposed the lockdown which came with certain side effects mainly in terms of economic recession.

According to the statement, Pakistanis were as always bonding together to assist the less fortunate and all those unable to leave their homes to earn bread for their families in a unique and inspiring way. Specifically, many were offering Zakat, the traditional Muslim charity tax, for daily wage earners who had no paid leaves, health insurance or financial safety net.

The altruism displayed by the nation in these testing times spoke volumes about the nation’s strong resolve to uphold fraternity and brotherhood irrespective of faith, caste or creed, the Pakistan Navy maintained.

The unprecedented strength and valour of the paramedic staff who have been the real front line soldiers in this war has indubitably bolstered the volunteerism of the whole nation. The Armed Forces of Pakistan also stepped forward in this moment of emergency and provided the government with every possible support they could, the statement read.

The Pakistan Navy in this regard extended played its role by donating food items to the needy families in the coastal and creek areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Besides carrying relief operations in these areas, the Pakistan Navy also continued relief drive and thousands of ration bags and cash amounts were distributed to deserving families at Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Kasur, Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Kharian and Sialkot.

Keeping its tradition of humanitarian assistance alive, the Pakistan Navy has also been distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other necessary equipment required to battle the pandemic in the far-flung areas in Balochistan. Medicines and PPE, including masks, gloves, goggles and protective dresses, were also provided to authorities and hospitals in various remote villages/towns and cities.

Not only the armed forces but volunteers from almost every walk of life have contributed in this national relief drive to help the less fortunate not lose hope. As of now, Pakistan has not seen the surge in the cases as many nations have witnessed in Europe or America, yet the nation requires to follow the guidelines amid the lockdown provided by the health experts, government officials, televangelists and clerics, the navy said.

Globally, it has been seen that so far only those countries have been successful in fighting the pandemic which actually were successful in breaking the chain of the spread of the virus by observing complete lockdown and practising social distancing. Scientists and researchers across the globe are working day and night to find the antidote to the virus and soon they would be successful. According to the Pakistan Navy, the current emergency calls for making a

resolve to be united.