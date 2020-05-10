3 of family killed in accident

GUJRANWALA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Nowshera Virkan on Saturday. Reportedly, Sabir of Abidabad, his wife Razia and daughter Robina were on their way to their village on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit their vehicle. As a result, Sabir and Razia died on the spot while Robina died in a hospital.

WHEAT SEIZED: Nowshera Virkan Assistant Commissioner Haider Khan raided and recovered5,000 bags of wheat from a rice mill. The AC conducted a raid and seized 5,000 wheat bags. AC Haider Khan said that hoarders and profiteers would be deal with iron hands.