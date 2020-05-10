3 of family killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Nowshera Virkan on Saturday. Reportedly, Sabir of Abidabad, his wife Razia and daughter Robina were on their way to their village on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit their vehicle. As a result, Sabir and Razia died on the spot while Robina died in a hospital.
WHEAT SEIZED: Nowshera Virkan Assistant Commissioner Haider Khan raided and recovered5,000 bags of wheat from a rice mill. The AC conducted a raid and seized 5,000 wheat bags. AC Haider Khan said that hoarders and profiteers would be deal with iron hands.