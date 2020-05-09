Senator Faisal Javed mother’s death condoled APNS also expresses grief

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday condoled the passing away of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed, who is also chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandivalla, Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also condoled with the grieving senator and prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the family members to bear this massive loss.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of the party central leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed.

In his condolence statement issued by the Central Media Department, PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that the news of the death of Senator Faisal Javed's mother was shocking and saddening. He said that PTI leadership and workers stand with Faisal Javed and his family in this hour of grief and prayed to God Almighty to grant them patience to bear the irreparable loss.

Praying for the high ranks of the deceased, Saifullah said that may Allah enlighten the grave of our comrade's late mother and give her highest place in Jannah.

Meanwhile, Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed their profound grief over the sad demise of the mother of Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting.

The APNS office-bearers have expressed their condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest her soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to his family to bear the irreparable loss.