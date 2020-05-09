Two PINS employees test positive for corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the first phases of corona tests of the employees of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, two employees tested positive during testing of initially 50 employees of PINS. In a statement on Friday, PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that, patients are being examined 24 hours a day for medical examination, and emergency is open as well.