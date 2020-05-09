Adviser, FPCCI discuss business issues through video link

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the government is actively resolving the liquidity related issues of the business community by clearing all outstanding tax refunds through fast-track procedure and taking progressive measures for further ease of doing business and improving the business environment, particularly for the small and medium enterprises.

The office-bearers and members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), who held a detailed meeting through video conferencing with the adviser and his team at the Finance Division, apprised them about their issues besides presenting various proposals and recommendations for consideration in the upcoming budget. Chairperson FBR Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, former president FPCCI Zakria Usman and several other office-bearers and members of the FPCCI also attended the meeting.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh said the government had already issued sales tax refunds to the exporters to the tune of Rs56 billion through the faster system while Rs40 billion refunds had also been issued out of the faster system, while Rs3 billion additional refunds would be paid by the end of this month. He said the government was open to considering any genuine proposal, including the establishment of industrial zones, upgrading of infrastructure, rationalisation of tariff and duties for the promotion of SMEs in the country.

Earlier, the office-bearers of the FPCCI sought attention of the finance adviser on the progress of recently-held meetings with FBR chairperson and her team, working on resolution of their issues such as waiver of demurrage charges for stuck-up containers as well as clearance of vehicles stuck at the ports for want of encashment certificates due to prevailing Covid-19 situation, reduction of regulatory duty on import of tyres. They thanked the adviser and his team for expediting clearance of outstanding tax refunds and conceded that it was for the first time in history that they had been receiving their outstanding tax refunds at their doorsteps without any hassle.

They also shared several proposals and recommendations for facilitating and incentivizing businesses and promoting ease of doing business in the country. Meanwhile, the adviser assured the representatives of business community that the government would resolve all their genuine issues and implement realistic proposals and recommendations for the promotion of business activities in the country.