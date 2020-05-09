China continues supporting Pakistan to fight epidemic

ISLAMABAD: All sections of Chinese society are generously supporting Pakistan, donating medical supplies and funds, sharing experience of anti-epidemic and dispatching medical experts to overcome COVID-19 virous.

According to Gwadar Pro, in recent fortnight, Chinese government and the people, enhanced their support to Pakistan in its efforts to fight the epidemic. On April 24th, Chinese military sent a batch of medical supplies to Pakistan, such as masks, testing kits and protective suits. Chinese military pasted cards with warm slogan and army emblem on the boxes of supplies.

Peering with the shipments, a team composed of military medical experts was also dispatched to support Pakistan overcome the outbreak. A high school in China Hebei province donated 5,000 medical masks to Pakistan. Students donated their pocket money and purchased masks uniformly.