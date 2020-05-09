Sarfraz dropped from ‘A’ category

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept its word by not laying off or pay cuts in the salaries of the cricketers. However, it has opted for reshuffle in the categories of the cricketers in the central contract for 2020-21.

Former captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been dropped from the A-category of the new Central Contract. He has been placed in C-category of the new Central Contract.

According to the details, PCB's Central Contract Committee comprises Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director International Zakir Khan and Head Coach/Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq have finalized the names for the new central contract. Former Test captain Sarfraz Ahmed, 32, who is not only a captain but also a member of the national team in any format, has been dropped from the Central Contract's A category. According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain of the 2017 Champions Trophy winning team, was earlier part of the A category along with T20 captain Babar Azam and leg spinner Yasir Shah are likely to be placed in C category. It is to be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board has earlier announced that any player who has represented Pakistan in all three formats will be placed in A category. However, with reference to Sarfraz Ahmed, this policy may not be followed.