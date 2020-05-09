Cops censured, asked to reimburse BISP stipends

PESHAWAR: A number of policemen were censured while a few cops were directed to reimburse the amount they had collected from the Benazir Income Support Programme. Inquiry is being conducted in all the districts against the cops who were beneficiaries of the BISP programme, meant for only the deserving families. In Bannu, over 100 policemen were dismissed from service. However, the policemen in other districts filed appeals, saying no other department has taken such stern action against their employees despite involvement of their senior officials. They argued the cops who were receiving the amount were mostly contract employees or regular constables. Besides, in newly merged districts those receiving the cash support were Khassadars or Levies personnel getting a meager salary in the days they applied for the BISP stipends. Those sacked in some districts have also appealed to the inspector general of police to reconsider the decision of their dismissal.