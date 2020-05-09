Pak Post distributes Rs21.5 billion

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Post has distributed Rs21.5 billion to more than 6.5 lakh military pensioners and family pensioners in two weeks in the second phase of pension distribution to pensioners at their doorsteps, which is a unique service of its kind and such huge sums of money. Rawalpindi Circle has so far paid 80% of the pensioners to the number one position, says a press release.

Teams of operational staff, assistant superintendents, headmasters, postmasters, clerks and security personnel are working to fulfil their mission to protect elderly military pensioners and family pensioners from the Corona epidemic across the country. Despite difficult conditions, heat and fasting during Ramadan, most of the targets of home payments to pensioners have been met.

Arriving in anticipation of Ramadan and Eid April and May can receive a pension and have not bothered to take them to the post offices. As of May 7, the Rawalpindi Circle comprising six districts of North Punjab had distributed pensions among more than 200,000 pensioners and completed 80 per cent of the work.