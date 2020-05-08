close
Fri May 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of security forces were martyred in an attack on a security check-post in the Eidak area in Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan district on Thursday. Official sources said that unidentified gunmen attacked the forces check-post located on the main road in the Eidak area in Mirali tehsil. As a result, Havaldar Zafar and soldier Asif embraced martyrdom. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Latest News

More From Top Story