Four injured in road accident

KHANEWAL: Four people traveling in a car sustained injuries as their vehicle overturned near Mianwali. The car riders were going to Mian Channu from Karachi. According to Rescue sources, a car overturned near hotel Kacha Khoh after its tie rod broke down. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital.