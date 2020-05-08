close
Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

Four injured in road accident

Peshawar

A
APP
May 8, 2020

KHANEWAL: Four people traveling in a car sustained injuries as their vehicle overturned near Mianwali. The car riders were going to Mian Channu from Karachi. According to Rescue sources, a car overturned near hotel Kacha Khoh after its tie rod broke down. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital.

