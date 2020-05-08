Packages distributed among deserving families

MANSEHRA: The district administration in collaboration with Sungi Development Foundation has distributed ration packages among most deserving families here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain and Sungi’s regional coordinator Shahid Aziz gave away ration packages to families, including minorities, people with disabilities and transgender persons. The package included ghee, flour bag, rice, and other necessities, which according to district administration, could provide relief to deserving families in that critical time. “We have been struggling to ensure ration packages supply to most deserving families and it is why joined hands with Sungi to cater to basic needs,” Maqbool Hussain told reporters following distribution of ration packages.

He said that as people had gone unemployed because of the Covid-19 lockdown meanwhile the district administration was ensuring ration packages supply to them either from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s relief head or from such nongovernmental organisations. Shahid Aziz said the Sungi had also supplied ration packages to deserving families including Christians and transgender persons in other parts of Hazara.

“We have also been working on Covid-19 awareness across Hazara as people have not been taking this virus seriously resultantly more and more positive case are being reported in the division,” said Aziz.