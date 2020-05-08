Daily wagers still await government assistance

Rawalpindi : Six weeks lockdown has damaged the routine life of a common man as daily wagers are roaming in search of work or help because the government has failed to help poor segment of society they were earning their livelihood with respect before COVID-19. Only people attached with grocery and medical stores seem to be leading a good life even in lockdown situation but others are facing police raids, FIRs and arrests.

Not only daily wagers but middle class people have now also come on roads due to poverty and hunger due to lockdown.

“There is pain and trouble everywhere but government is not addressing our grievances. Metro Bus Authority (MBA) is not paying my salary for two months while Prime Minister Imran Khan had strictly ordered not to stop the salaries of workers during lockdown,” Barkat Hussain a driver told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

“There is hunger and deprivation for poor here. In towns and cities, there will be many to help and donate. But the troubles of poor community here are unnoticed by PTI government in lockdown,” he denounced.

According to local administration, the numbers of beggars have increased manifold in last six weeks. The Child Protections Bureau (CPB) and police officials are continuously trapping professional baggers. Even though, all signals, intersections are packed with professional and non-professional beggars these days.

“I am not professional bagger my husband worked in a marble factory but he is without work for six weeks. We are facing hunger in lockdown therefore I had to come on road,” Nazia Mumtaz said. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to provide three times meal but we are still waiting for food.

The poor segment of society has appealed to the government to provide them three times meal or open lockdown in the best interest of public. Now, poor people have started dying with hunger not ‘coronavirus,’ they said.