Govt urged to reopen all banks

PESHAWAR: A senior businessman and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has urged the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan to reopen all branches of commercial banks to end difficulties faced by the business community and masses.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he pointed out that the selected/designated braches of scheduled banks were overburdened with long lines of people depositing utility bills and other clients.

He said it was leading rush, a waste of time, risk of robberies and exposure to Covid-19.

In order to reduce burdens on designated bank branches, he suggested reopening of all bank branches with essential staff to improve the situation.