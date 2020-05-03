Two ‘terrorists’ held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday arrested two alleged terrorists wanted by the police.
An official said the alleged terrorists Abdul Mannan alias Chaman and Abdul Rashid opened fire on police and hurled a hand grenade when the cops arrived to arrest them. The policemen escaped unharmed while both the accused were arrested. Abdul Mannan was carrying Rs1.5 million head money.