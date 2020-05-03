Eight test positive for corona in Bannu

BANNU: Eight out of 24 suspected patients of coronavirus reported positive for the Covid-19 test, taking the count to 51 in Bannu district on Saturday.

The health authorities had taken swabs of 24 close relatives and doctors of a woman belonging to Hanjal Noorbaz, who had died of coronavirus recently, and sent to a laboratory in Peshawar for the test.

The local administration later also locked down the locality and quarantine the 24 relatives of the deceased woman. Of them, eight including a doctor who had attended to the patient at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, tested positive for the Covid-19 test. The infected doctor identified as Dr Raza Muhammad.

Similarly, three more tested positive for the viral infection in the district.

The swabs of several persons were taken who had close contact with the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash, during his visit to Bannu recently. Two of them were declared confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Another suspected patient hailing from Dawood Shah area also reported for the viral disease in the district.