Two killed as rivals trade fire in Orakzai

HANGU: Two persons were killed when the members of Bezotkhel tribe in Orakzai district and Akakhel tribe of Khyber district traded fire over boundary dispute at Shadalo area in Lower Orakzai on Wednesday.

Local and official sources said that the people of Bezotkhel and Akakhel tribes exchanged fire over a piece of land in Shadalo area of Lower Orakzai.

As a result, two persons identified as Wali Muhammad and Ibrahim from Akakhel tribe were killed in the clash.

Soon after the incident, the police and the personnel of the Orakzai Scouts rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The police also arrested two persons from Bezotkhel tribe and registered a case at Kalaya police station.

It may be mentioned that people of Orakzai and Khyber had clashed several times in the past over the said boundary dispute between the two districts but elected public representatives had never bothered to settle the issue once and for all. The elders from both the districts have stressed the need for concerted efforts by the government authorities and lawmakers from Khyber and Orakzai to resolve the boundary dispute between the two districts to prevent violence and bloodshed in the area.