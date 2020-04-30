NAB’s anti-corruption strategy yielding excellent results

Islamabad : Corruption is root cause of all evils being endured by the country. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999 to nab corrupt and recover looted money from them and deposit in national exchequer.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal after assuming the charge of NAB chairman two years before devised an effective national anti-corruption strategy which has been acknowledged as the most effective strategy to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices, says a press release.

The NAB chairman has also introduced various reforms in NAB, consequently transforming the NAB as a vibrant organisation which is working for eradication of corruption.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed absolutely committed to eradicate corruption in all its forms and manifestation. NAB had received a total of 51,591 complaints during the year 2019. Of which 46,123 were disposed off, while action is continuing on remaining 13,299 complaints. NAB had authorized conducting complaint verifications of 1,464 complaints in 2019. Of which 1362 complaints verifications were completed. While investigations on 770 complaint verifications were still continuing right now. NAB had approved conducting inquiries of 574 complaints, while 658 inquiries were still continuing. Likewise, NAB had authorized conducting 221 investigations. Off which 217 investigations had already been completed, while 335 investigations were still under progress. NAB has recovered record Rs150 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements during 2019.The total amount recovered during the tenure of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal is Rs178 billion directly and indirectly and has been deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB has filed 101 corruption references in different accountability courts from out of a total of 179 mega corruption references. Out of which 46 corruption references had already been disposed off. Out of a total of 179 mega corruption references, 13 inquiries and 19 investigations are nearing completion. The anti-graft watchdog under the leadership of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, has recovered record Rs178 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

As many as 1,275 corruption references having accumulative value of over Rs943 billion were in country’s 25 accountability courts. NAB has established combined investigation team (CIT) system comprising director, additional directors, investigation officers, senior investigation officers to benefit from the experience and combined wisdom of senior supervisory staff. It has not only improved the standards but also eradicated the chances of in anyone’s influence over the corruption cases.

NAB has revamped its working and fixed 10 months period for filing reference right by completing all formalities of a complaint. This proves NAB’s sincere efforts of eradicating corruption. NAB, on the directives of Justice Javed, has set up complaint cells at its all regional offices and personally listen people’s complaints at last Thursday of every month as well as all regions. NAB has established grading system for improving the performance of NAB officers as well as regional bureaus. An effective monitoring and evaluation system has been put in place to evaluate the performance on the basis of data.