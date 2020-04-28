6 die from virus in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has continued to claim lives here in this region of the country as in last 48 hours, as many as six patients died of the disease in Rawalpindi taking total number of deaths caused by the illness to 21 in the district while at least three patients have already died of the infection in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that another 51 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients to 642 in the region.

As many as 41 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of patients from the district to 397 of which 101 have been discharged after treatment while 21 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that as many as 275 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in town including Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital. He added that four confirmed patients died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the district.

Talking of persons under quarantine, he said as many as 11 person from ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ have been under quarantine at University of Engineering and Technology Taxila while 10 at Zakariya Masjid in Westridge Rawalpindi. He said as many as 160 contacts of persons from ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ have also been under quarantine at their homes though they are asymptomatic to date.

He said another 831 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while 106 others are in isolation at their homes. Another 26 persons are in isolation at the government facility, he said.

To date, a total of 268 persons have completed 14-day quarantine period at their homes in the district. He said majority of deaths due to COVID-19 have so far been reported from Rawal Town which is the thickly populated area in the district.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, another 10 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in ICT taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 245. The total number of patients so far recovered from the disease in the federal capital was 29 on Monday while as many as 213 active cases were there in ICT on Monday. To date, the infection has claimed three lives in ICT according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.