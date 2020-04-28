Man shot dead in Shadbagh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Shadbagh Police Station limits Monday night. The victim has been identified as Malik Amanullah. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy while efforts are under way to trace the killers.