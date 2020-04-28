close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 28, 2020

Man shot dead in Shadbagh

April 28, 2020

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Shadbagh Police Station limits Monday night. The victim has been identified as Malik Amanullah. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy while efforts are under way to trace the killers.

