SHOs to listen public complaints

Rawalpindi : In wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis has instructed Station Head Officers (SHOs) to ensure presence in their respective police stations from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to listen public complaints.

CPO (Rawalpindi) said police has been fulfilling responsibilities amidst prevailing coronavirus lockdown but also committed to fulfill its duties for service deliveries to the citizens.

To ensure public policing, SHOs has been strictly directed from the CPO to ensure prompt action on public complaints who use to visit police stations for redressal of their issues.

Police spokesperson stated that police has been fulfilling responsibilities at quarantine centers as well as ‘Kafalat Centres’ and special pickets in wake of coronavirus lockdown.

He said police is committed to ensure safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

Meanwhile, on violation of preventive measures against coronavirus, Rawalpindi Police arrested 18 people and also registered six cases regarding violation of government's directives in wake of coronavirus lockdown.

While in crackdown against outlaws, Rawalpindi Police arrested seven outlaws in limits of different police stations and also recovered ammunition and drugs from their possession.