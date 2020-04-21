Protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention continues

LAHORE: Jang/Geo Group workers continued their protest demonstrations against illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in almost all major cities of the country on Monday.

Journalists from different media organisations, leaders of journalist, labour and trader representative bodies, politicians, lawyers and civil society members visited the protest camps to express solidarity with the Jang/Geo employees and demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, Geo/Jang group workers and journalists from different media organisations continued their peaceful demonstration on Monday against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release. The protest camp participants comprising journalists from The News, Jang, Geo, Awaz newspapers and other media organisations chanted slogans and termed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman arrest as an attack on the press freedom in the country. They said the media, as a representative of society, was the fourth pillar of the state and those in power wanted to damage this pillar. The demonstrators also criticised those at the helm of affairs for using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimisation purposes. Senior journalist Maqsood Butt said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested by NAB in a baseless case and he was being victimised for telling the truth and keeping people informed. He said those at helm should act rationally and immediately release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Arshad Ansari, who is also president of the Lahore Press Club, said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was in NAB custody in a fake case for 40 days now. He said journalist associations across the country would continue their struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief belonged to a family which laid the foundations of journalism in Pakistan, adding that his arrest in a fake case was, in fact, an attack on the press freedom inthe country. He said journalists across country were demanding immediate and respectful release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Senior journalist Baidar Bakht said with the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, an attempt was being made to damage free and independent media in Pakistan which was, in fact, the fourth pillar of the state. He said arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman without investigation was an attempt to silence the media and put pressure on free press in the country. He also termed the arrest a case of victimisation.

Khalid Farooqi said as Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in a years old fake property case and all sane voices needed to ask the question as to why he was put behind the bars. He said his arrest was an attempt to damage democracy and true media freedom in the country. He said it was not for the first time that Geo/Jang Media Group had been targeted, as the group had been targeted in the past as well because of its pro-people and pro-democracy policies. He said journalists would not allow anyone to impose curbs on press freedom in Pakistan.

Shaheen Qureshi said the accountability watchdog was being used for victimisation. He said as a citizen and as a journalist, he had every right to ask about the forgotten Malam Jabba case and as to how donations collected resulted in the purchase of properties in foreign countries. He said Geo/Jang Media Group had been the voice of opposition and would continue playing its role of informing masses. He said the rulers were upset because of the truth as they had no performance to show to masses. He also questioned whether NAB chairman had any moral ground to stay on his post after the emergence of the leaked video.

Pervaiz Bashir, Awais, Arshad and others also spoke on the occasion. In Rawalpindi, journalists, political parties, lawyers, traders, newspaper hawkers and wide sections of society joined the protest of workers of the Jang/Geo against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and raised their voice for his early release.

The Joint Action Committee of the workers of Jang/Geo, a protest camp was organised outside the offices of Jang/The News at Murree Road, in which the participants chanted slogans for the release of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) senior leader Siddiqul Farooq said the name of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman now written in the history of those who stood for the freedom of press, and never compromised on their principles.

He said the rulers should know that the media was only showing them a mirror. If there were stains on their faces, that did not mean that they should smash the mirror.

He said despite the arrest, the people were honouring Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has now become an icon of the press freedom.

PML-N former MPA Zaibun-Nisa strongly condemned the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said the media workers across country were protesting against the unconstitutional detention. She demanded his immediate release and urged the government to also release the withheld media advertisement dues so that the group could pay salaries to its workers. She paid tributes to journalists who rendered sacrifices for the freedom of expression and an independent press. “Mir Shakil is facing punishment for telling people the truth through his newspapers and channels,” she added.

Secretary General of Newspapers Hawkers Association Aqeel Abbasi said hawkers from across country stood with Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and would protest against his arrest in every city of the country.

He said entire media industry should have come forward for the release of the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief.

People’s Trader Cell President Tariq Waheed Butt said NAB and economy could not go together. “We are with Jang/Geo Group and will be part of struggle for the release of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,” he said.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Cantt President Sheikh Hafeez said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being targeted for showing truth to people, which was not liked by rulers.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said it was decided that all attached organisations of the PFUJ would join the struggle for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief was a message to all media house.

Former president PFUJ Afzal Butt said journalists of Pakistan were creating new chapter in the history for the press freedom. In the country and abroad, the struggle would continue till the release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief.

He said Imran Khan and his government made a calculated move by arresting Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in the testing times caused by coronavirus. He said journalists from all over the country had joined the protest for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

RIUJ President Aamir Sajjad Sayed said if the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief was not released, a protest camp would be set up outside the NAB offices.

RIUJ Secretary General Asif Ali Bhatti said the movement for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman would continue even in Ramazan if he was not released immediately. He said the rulers should not repeat the past mistakes as whoever attempts an attack on the media fails.

Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the workers of the Geo and Jang group would stand united in the struggle and would emerge successful. Also, the Akhbar Faroosh Union representatives, civil sociality members, social workers and senior journalists included Farooq Aqdas, Munir Shah, Majeed Asghar, Raja Ghulam Qadir and Syed Amir Sajjad strongly condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Multan, politicians, lawyers, Seraiki nationalists and special persons condemned the arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Monday and demanded his immediate release.

They visited the hunger strike camp, set up in protest against the illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, to express solidarity with the media workers. Former PML-N MNA Ghaffar Dogar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to provide relief to the poor. The government was also attacking free press in the country, he added. He said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested by NAB before completion of an investigation. He demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan Seraiki Party (PSP) Central President Allah Nawaz, while visiting the hunger strike camp, condemned the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Party’s chief organiser Ahmed Nawaz Soomro and Central Information Secretary Javed Channar were also members of the delegation.

Scores of special persons also visited the hunger strike camp and expressed solidarity with the Jang Group. Javed Latif strongly condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

In Karachi, the journalist community and employees of Jang/Geo Group continued their protest on Monday outside the Jang/Geo offices against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by National Accountability Bureau in a 34-year-old case.

Former secretary Karachi Press Club Amir Latif said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's detention could end in an hour if he makes a compromise on his principles, but his long incarceration proved that he was not giving in to the pressure.

Latif said that the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was an attempt to gag the media in the country in which the federal government would not succeed because the whole journalist community was standing with the Jang/Geo Group in their just struggle.

He said that even in the pandemic times, the government was not letting any chance go to suppress the media industry. He demanded the government release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue the protest until his release.

Press Photographers Association General Secretary Abul Hasan said the government seemed interested only in making life of the common people miserable.

Others who spoke at the demonstration included Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists former secretary Khursheed Abbasi, Geo News Karachi Bureau Chief Fahim Siddiqui, The News Employees Union's General Secretary Dara Zafar, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation's Secretary General Shakil Yamin Kanga and Javed Press Union's General Secretary Rana Yusuf.

In Peshawar, the Jang Group workers continued their protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the detention of Mir Shakil, the protesting workers demanded the government release him immediately and withdraw the case against him. They said the government was using the National Accountability Bureau to silence the media.

Qaumi Watan Party Central Joint Secretary Hashim Raza Advocate also visited the protest camp to express solidarity with the Jang Group employees and condemn the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, the QWP leader said that keeping Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in detention was a violation of human rights.

He said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in a 34-year-old property case and put behind the bars for speaking the truth and exposing the corrupt practices of the rulers.

He said his party workers stood by the media workers and members of the journalist community. He said democracy could not function without a free media; therefore, the government must not place curbs on the media houses.