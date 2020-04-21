Biosafety laboratory still non-functional at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD: The Allied Hospital biosafety laboratory, the only facility in the division is still non-functional due to non-issuance of appropriate certificate from the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Due to this lapse and negligence, the corona tests in this newly-established laboratory could not be conducted for the last four days. According to Medical Superintendent of the Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf, the corona tests were being dispatched to Lahore due to this bottleneck. He said that all necessary apparatus to run this biosafety laboratory at the hospital were available but we could not avail this facility due to non-availability of the certificate from the PHC Lahore.

COMMITS SUICIDE: An old man committed suicide at Chak 225/RB on Monday. Muhammad Akram ended his life by shooting himself with his pistol as he was ailing for the last many years. Meanwhile, five persons, including four women, attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to some domestic disputes.

They are Rukhsana of Mansoorabad, Nazia of Ali Town, Shamim of Ayub Colony, Tabbasum of Tariqabad and Ali Hassan of Jhang Road.

14 violators arrested: Police arrested 14 people, including five prayer leaders, over various violations during the last 24 hours. According to police, Sadr police held Shahzad and Zulifqar from Chak 228/RB, while Saddar Tandlianwala police caught Rab Nawaz from Baidian Road, Jamil from Chak 612/GB and Rab Nawaz from Khai Bungalow. Legal action was taken against them over illegal use of loudspeakers.

The police also arrested six persons over rash driving: Batala Colony police arrested truck drivers Bashir Ahmed, Shahbaz and Ramzan from Muhammad Abad area. Nishatabad police held truck driver Shahid, while Peoples Colony police nabbed driver Faizan, and Dijkot police arrested tractor trolley driver Waris Ali from Chak 289/RB.

Likewise, police apprehended Hamza, Boota and Ashfaq on illegal decanting from different areas of the district. All the accused were sent behind the bars after registration of cases.

DRUG PUSHER HELD: A notorious drug paddler of Bao Wala was arrested by the Gulberg police. Reportedly, accused Nadeem Rafique was involved in busy selling narcotics to GCU students at his residence due to closure of the university.

136 OUTLAWS HELD: Police have arrested 136 criminals, including eight dangerous proclaimed offenders and 44 drug pushers, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. The police also arrested 23 gamblers, 17 persons for keeping illicit arms and 46 kite sellers.