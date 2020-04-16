Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. Rashid with his wife was on way home after exchanging harsh words with a friend over a monetary issue when some unidentified bike riders intercepted him in Wasanpura, Shadbagh and shot him dead. A passerby identified as Ali Raza was also injured. Rashid’s wife, however, remained safe. The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.
LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. Rashid with his wife was on way home after exchanging harsh words with a friend over a monetary issue when some unidentified bike riders intercepted him in Wasanpura, Shadbagh and shot him dead. A passerby identified as Ali Raza was also injured. Rashid’s wife, however, remained safe. The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.