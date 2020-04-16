close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2020

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. Rashid with his wife was on way home after exchanging harsh words with a friend over a monetary issue when some unidentified bike riders intercepted him in Wasanpura, Shadbagh and shot him dead. A passerby identified as Ali Raza was also injured. Rashid’s wife, however, remained safe. The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Latest News

More From Pakistan