Man shot dead

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. Rashid with his wife was on way home after exchanging harsh words with a friend over a monetary issue when some unidentified bike riders intercepted him in Wasanpura, Shadbagh and shot him dead. A passerby identified as Ali Raza was also injured. Rashid’s wife, however, remained safe. The police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.