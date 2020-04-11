Trucks with transit goods enter Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: After waiting for one month, 37 trucks loaded with transit goods were permitted to enter Afghanistan via the Torkham border, officials said on Friday.

DSP Swalzar Khan Afridi said on the directives of government, they allowed 37 trucks stranded in various parts of Khyber district to enter Afghanistan. He said only the trucks carrying transit goods were allowed to cross the border.

He said the Pakistani trucks were unloaded at the Afghan customs house established at the Afghanistan’s side of Torkham border and the vehicles returned to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Landikotal, Mohammad Imran said he had called a meeting of all line departments to cope with the situation.

He said that if anyone entered Pakistan via Torkham border they would be provide them food and other necessary items. He said medical facilities would also be available at the border where doctors and health staff has been deployed.

“Pakistani authorities are negotiating with Afghan counterparts to make a mechanism for those Pakistani citizens and trucks stranded in Afghanistan since the border was closed after lockdown on the both sides of the border,” Mohammad Imran said. He said quarantine centres were being established for all returnees where they would be quarantined for 14 days.