Six British Pakistanis added to Labour’s new shadow cabinet

LONDON: The newly elected leader of Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has added six British Pakistani parliamentarians to the new shadow cabinet.

Starmer, a former human rights lawyer and director of public prosecutions, has been picked as the new Labour leader by an overwhelming margin, heralding a fresh chapter in the party’s history after five years under Jeremy Corbyn.

The British Pakistani Members of Parliament who have been given responsibilities in the shadow cabinet are Khalid Mahmood, Dr Rosens Allin Khan, Yasmeen Qureshi, Afzal Khan, Naz Shah and Imran Hussain.

All of them were part of the previous shadow cabinet too under leadership Jeremy Corbyn but in different roles.

Interestingly, none of them nominated Sir Keir for leadership. Mahmood, Qureshi, Khan and Shah supported Emily Thornberry for leadership while Hussain vouched for Rebecca Long-Bailey to succeed Corbyn.

Mahmood has been appointed as new shadow minister for defence procurement. Mahmood, who is currently the most senior MP of Muslim faith and of Pakistani origin, was first elected MP in 2001 from Birmingham-Perry Barr, a constituency he has successfully held since then. He was appointed Shadow Minister for Europe in 2016 by then Labour Leader Corbyn.

Upon his appointment as the news shadow minister for defence in a message on Twitter Khalid thanked Leader Starmer. “I look forward to the challenge and planned work ahead. Proud to have this fantastic opportunity,” he said.

Afzal Khan, MP from Manchester-Gorton has also returned to the shadow cabinet but in a different role. Khan, who was first elected MP in 2017 elections, served as shadow minister for immigration in the last shadow cabinet.

In a message on Twitter, expressing his delight to become a shadow minister and part of Starmer’s new team, Khan said: “I look forward to working with Valerie Vaz (shadow leader of the House) at this crucial time as we consider how Parliament can adjust its working practices in light of coronavirus”.

Responding to a question about his new role and responsibilities from The News, Khan said: “In essence the role is to deal with all the business in the parliament. It is a good place to understand everything that government is doing and opportunity to do good networking with government ministers and shadow ministers.”

Naz Shah, the MP for Bradford West since 2015 who has served as shadow minister for women and equalities in the last shadow cabinet, has been appointed now as shadow minister for community cohesion.

She termed it a huge honour for herself to join the front bench where she will be part of shadow secretary for communities and local government Steve Reed’s team.

MP Imran Hussain has also made it to shadow cabinet again. Hussain has been appointed as shadow minister for employment rights and protection.

In a message, Hussain thanked Sir Keir, saying: “Employment rights are the very heart of the Labour movement, and I’m looking forward to working with Andy McDonald (shadow secretary), our trade unions and others to deliver protections fit for the 21st century.”

Bolton South-East MP Yasmeen Qureshi has also been included in the shadow cabinet by Starmer. She has been appointed shadow minister for international development and will be part of Labour’s shadow DFID team.

“Honoured and excited to be joining the Labour DFID team. I’m looking forward to getting started with Stephen Doughty, Anna McMorrin and Shadow Secretary Preet Gill at a time when International Development has never been more important,” said Qureshi in tweet.

Dr Rosena Allin Khan was the first MP of Pakistani origin to be included in the shadow cabinet when she was appointed shadow minister for mental health in the first wave of appointments. She was first elected from Tooting in 2016, when the seat became vacant after local MP Sadiq Khan became Mayor of London.

In a message on Twitter, Allin Khan said: “Delighted to be called by Keir Starmer earlier and to have been asked to join the Shadow Cabinet as the Shadow Minister for Mental Health, working with the fabulous Jonathan Ashworth (Shadow Health Secretary). I’ll be back on the NHS frontline in coming days!”