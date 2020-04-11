Ex-principal Yaqub Khan laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Educationist Muhammad Yaqub Khan who passed away on Thursday was laid to rest in his village Torlandi in Swabi district on Friday.

His Namaz-i-Janaza was performed Friday morning and was largely attended by people from different walks of life. Muhammad Yaqub Khan, who retired as principal, breathed his last after a brief illness at the cardiology ward of Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. He was the father of Prof Yaseen Iqbal, chairman, Department of Physics, University of Peshawar, Muhammad Faiq Khan of the PaKhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Engineer Asad Iqbal.