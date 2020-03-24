Saeed Ghani tested positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: The most Sindh cabinet Saeed Ghani and provincial minister for Education and Labour, has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing self quarantine at home.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Monday, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that he had tested positive for the viral epidemic after taking the coronavirus test on the previous day. Ghani said that he was not feeling any of the COVID-19 symptoms, felt by those suffering from the coronavirus, and he considers himself completely fit. The minister said that he would continue to perform his official obligations after isolating himself from home. Ghani appealed to the citizens to stay at home for their own safety against the viral epidemic.

The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and its Sindh government has assigned important responsibilities to Saeed Ghani related to the campaign against coronavirus. But despite contracting the infection, Saeed Ghani is using digital means of communication to perform his official duties. In his message on twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Saeed Ghani who has tested positive for coronavirus is working from home. “Saeed Ghahi has been at forefront of our fight against the pandemic. Please say a prayer for all public servants putting themselves at risk to keep all safe. Stay home everyone,” said Bilawal Bhutto in his message on twitter.