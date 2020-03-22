Three injured in building collapse

FAISALABAD: Three people sustained injuries in a building collapse on Jaranwala Road on Saturday.According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a dilapidated building in Gulberg Valley Jaranwala Road collapsed, leaving Mujahid, 32, Ghulam Mustafa, 30, and Asad Ali, 22, buried under the debris. A rescue team pulled them out and shifted them to an area hospital.

helpline numbers: Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Saturday released contact numbers for guidance of the general public. According to an FDA spokesman, entry of general public was banned in the FDA offices due to coronavirus pandemic. However, Director General FDA has set up a one-window counter to facilitate the general public besides assigning duties to other officers as well. People can contact in-charge one-window counter Muhammad Abdullah through telephone numbers 041-9201515, 041-9200978 and mobile phone number 0341-2245666. The locals can also contact Deputy Director Estate Management Abid Butt through telephone number 041-9200985 and mobile phone number 0313-7000750 if case they need any help regarding FDA work, the spokesman added.