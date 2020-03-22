RPO asks cops to follow Health Dept’s guidelines

HARIPUR: Regional Police Officer of Hazara Qazi Muhammad Jamil has asked the policemen deputed for “ Zaireen” returning from Iran to exercise extraordinary care as the life of everyone was equally important. Speaking to the personnel during his visit to the Haripur Police Lines, the official said that all the policemen either deputed on the duty of escorting “ Zaireen” returning from Iran to their native areas or those who were in contact with the general public must follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department. About the crime control, the RPO asked the lower staff to exercise zero tolerance for narcotics dealers and bring all such criminals to justice irrespective of their socioeconomic status. He also visited the Dispute Resolution Council Haripur where he was briefed about the nature of cases and their disposal mechanism.