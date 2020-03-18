Mumtaz Gilani passes away

LAHORE: Syed Mumtaz Alam Gilani, former MNA, first Human Rights minister and chief coordinator of the late PM Benazir Bhutto, passed away after a protracted illness on Tuesday. He was 79. He was elder brother of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam. He will be buried after Asr prayers in his ancestral city Bahawalnagar on Wednesday (today). Qul will be held on Thursday after Zohr prayers. Gilani started his political career as a BD member from Karachi and was the chief election agent of Ms Fatima Jinnah. He was one of the founders of the PPP and one of those who attended the party’s founding convention. Gilani, a progressive democrat, also fought against dictators. He won his first election to the National Assembly from Bahawalnagar by defeating top feudal lord of the area. Benazir Bhutto appointed him as her chief coordinator. He became MNA in 2008 again and was appointed first Human Rights minister in the country's history. He was among those rare politicians who always stood for the rights of the people and worked selflessly.