Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021

ASUNCION: The Copa America due to kick off in June in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers CONMEBOL said.

The announcement came shortly after UEFA’s similar decision to also push back Euro 2020 by 12 months. The Copa is South America’s main continental competition between national sides and had been scheduled to run between June 12-July 12.

The competition was being staged for the first time in two countries rather than one. The finals featuring 12 teams, for this edition included invitees Australia and Qatar. “It’s an extraordinary measure due to an unexpected situation, and therefore responds to the fundamental need to avoid an exponential evolution of the virus,” said CONMEBOL. The tournament is now rescheduled to run from June 11-July 11 2021.