Separate driving schools for women demanded

Islamabad : Women residing in capital city urged the authorities concerned to set up separate females driving schools in the capital.

A young lady Farhat Yasmeen said, she wanted to take driving classes with women staff facilities but unfortunately there is lack of women driving schools in capital".

“The shortage of driving schools in the city is a major issue where those few providing training charging with high fees is making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women further deteriorates the situation,” she added. Another woman Zara Khan said, “The women who want to learn driving have demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they can pay the fees in Islamabad, driving schools are charging Rs5000 to Rs10000 for 15 days of training.”

She said the Islamabad administration should take notice of the situation and ask the driving school owners to cut their existing fees.

Islamabad Traffic Police driving centre were charging less but it has limited capacity and could not accommodate all the applicants, she added.