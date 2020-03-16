41 isolation rooms established for coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD: The district administration Sunday set up 41 isolation rooms for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Quarantine facilities have been established at Allied Hospital, district headquarters hospital (DHQ), tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs) and Rural Health Centres. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited hostels of various universities and colleges and inspected quarantine health facilities arrangements there. The DC visited Government College University New Campus, Jhang Road, Government College Women University Madina Town and Postgraduate College Samanabad and checked their hostels. He was accompanied by CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sapra, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers.

The DC reviewed the situation at the hostels and said such spots could be used in case of need. He said district administration has taken comprehensive precautionary measures in view of possible coronavirus threat. He said the people should not get panic about the virus, but rather they should take precautionary measures. He urged all departments to abide by the official guidelines. He said 6 isolation rooms have been set up at Allied Hospital, 3 in the DHQ, 2 in Government General Hospital Samanabad, 6 in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari, 2 in Tehsil Hospital Jaranwala, 2 in Tandlanwala, 2 in Chak Jhumra and one in the Government General Hospital Hasib Shaheed Colony.

The DC said two isolation rooms are established at Rural Health Centre Chak 153 , and one each room has designated in Rural Health Centres Khardiwanwala, Satyana, Lundianwala, 65 Gb, 229 RB, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjuani, Mamu Kanjan, Muridwala, 469 Gb, 134 Gb, 174 Gb, Dijkot and 30/JB.

He said glues, face mask surgical, gowns, goggles and other essentials equipment were available in large quantities. He said standby arrangements for quarantine health facilities have been made in Rural Health Centre 376/Gb, Arkana Bangla College, Rural Health Centres 400 Gb and Government College Pansara.

RECOVERY OF WASA DUES: FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Sunday directed the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive and effective strategy to increase the recovery of Wasa dues from defaulter consumers.

Reviewing the pace of Wasa recovery campaign during a meeting with Wasa officers, the DG stressed an effective awareness drive to urge consumers to pay the Wasa bills on time. He called for accelerating departmental measures against chronic defaulters.

Director Revenue (Domestic) Jhonson Haroon Gill, Director Revenue (Commercial) Sheharyar Hasan, Director Water Saqib Raza, Director Admn Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers also attended the meeting.

He appreciated the better situation of dues recovery during last two months and said drastic steps should be taken against the commercial and industrial dues defaulters. He said efficient and committed staff should properly be encouraged while staff of poor performance should be taken to task.