Imran said he'll fix Jang/Geo, says Siraj

MATIARI: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said Sunday it was not for the first time that media was being being suppressed in Pakistan. Addressing a public meeting here, the editor-in-chief of Jang and Geo has been arrested but the government has failed to describe his crime. Senator Sirajul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan is on record as having said that he would fix Jang and Geo.