Violence in India

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has moved the Indian Supreme Court and challenged the most controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) against which protests are being carried out by Muslims. The act that has taken more than 40 lives and injured hundreds of protesters, has become a thorn for Indian democracy.

A naked show of aggression against an already oppressed minority can be seen in India. Sadly, the security forces in India allegedly allowed extremists to ransack attack Muslims. The rights of every citizen of India must be respected without any discrimination of religion.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad