Germany v Italy match cancelled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: The international friendly match between Germany and Italy scheduled to be played in Nuremberg on March 31 has been cancelled due to the health crisis. The region of Bavaria has banned all gatherings of over 100 people, so even if the match took place in an empty stadium, the number of team members, support staff and media participants would likely exceed that limit.
BERLIN: The international friendly match between Germany and Italy scheduled to be played in Nuremberg on March 31 has been cancelled due to the health crisis. The region of Bavaria has banned all gatherings of over 100 people, so even if the match took place in an empty stadium, the number of team members, support staff and media participants would likely exceed that limit.