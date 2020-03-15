close
Sun Mar 15, 2020
AFP
March 15, 2020

Germany v Italy match cancelled

Sports

AFP
March 15, 2020

BERLIN: The international friendly match between Germany and Italy scheduled to be played in Nuremberg on March 31 has been cancelled due to the health crisis. The region of Bavaria has banned all gatherings of over 100 people, so even if the match took place in an empty stadium, the number of team members, support staff and media participants would likely exceed that limit.

