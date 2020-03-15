Journalists bodies rally as condemnations continue to pour in

KARACHI: Journalists’ bodies across the country protested as condemnations continued to pour in on Saturday over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of the Jang/Geo Media Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old property case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB had on Thursday arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity. The property was in fact bought from a private party and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Advocate Nasrullah slammed the attempt by authorities to muzzle the press in Pakistan. “The arrest is the latest in a series of tactics being used to silence the media,” he said.

“Without a free press, democracy is not possible,” he added. The PML-N leader further said attempts to block the transmission of Geo TV or relegate it to end numbers should be stopped. In Badin, a union of journalists protested outside the press club to condemn Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s unlawful arrest. The journalists demanded that authorities release him immediately. The Karachi Union of Journalists also echoed the sentiments of their Badin counterparts. “The arrest is an attempt to silence the media into submission into toeing the government line,” the body said.

“Geo TV has been relegated to end numbers on cable TV a day after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest. This is clearly an attempt to silence the media. We know cable operators are being pressured to do so,” the body added.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the European Union also condemned the arrest of MSR, saying that the union always supported freedom of speech in Pakistan and across the world.

“The extension to the GSP-Plus status of Pakistan is closely linked to the freedom of the press. This was made clear in the review into the status granted to Pakistan,” the EU said. Protests against the arrest were also carried out at press clubs in several cities of the country, including Vehari, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzzafargarh, Nowshera, Bajaur, Parachinar, and DI Khan, among others.