On gender

This refers to the article ‘Cycle of dependence’ (March 12) by Babar Sattar. The writer has rightly asserted that the realities of practical life are different from idealistic concepts. In the extended family social system, the male members of families are under tremendous pressure to meet the educational, marital and miscellaneous expenses of unmarried sisters and daughters. The stress of financial crunch beyond their pocket not only is a source of stress and anxiety, but it also may be an impetus for meeting the expenditure by illegal means.

In the West, women work to meet the expenses of a nuclear family. In Pakistan, sending a woman to work becomes a question of the ‘honour’ of men. The writer has correctly suggested that the gender discrimination issue should be studied from the legal, social and economic points of view.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad