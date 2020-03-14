‘Diagnostic kits arranged for coronavirus patients’

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inspected arrangements made for the patients there. He inspected different wards in the centre. He also inspected the treatment facilities at corona management centre. Usman Buzdar said that 50-bed Corona Management Centre had been established in RIU and number of beds could be increased if needed. Necessary diagnostic kits have been arranged for the coronavirus patients in Punjab.

Punjab Cabinet has already approved the enforcement of public health emergency in the province. Every necessary step is being taken for protecting the people of the province from coronavirus. He said that health advisory was being strictly implemented for the prevention of coronavirus. Screening process at airports has been made more effective. He said that special attention was being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics. He was briefed about the corona management centre by Rawalpindi Medical University VC Prof Dr Muhammad Umar.

nurses’ problem: Usman Buzdar stopped his car while seeing nurses standing outside the hospital when he returned to Punjab House after visiting Corona Management Centre established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Friday.

The chief minister listened to the nurses’ grievances and assured them of redressing the same as soon as possible. Usman Buzdar gave necessary instructions regarding the appointment of nurses to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretary specialisation healthcare and medical education and the officials concerned.

The chief minister announced appointing 136 nurses in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. The nurses thanked the chief minister for solving their problem.

Wing Commander: Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Wing Commander Noman Akram who was martyred in a plane crash and extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with his family members, including Brig (r) Muhammad Akram, father of Noman Akram, brother Salman Akram and his son Talha. Usman Buzdar offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of Wing Commander Noman Akram saying it is our faith that martyrs are always alive.

Wing Commander Noman Akram was the brave and courageous son of the soil and will always be remembered in history. Usman Buzdar said that he salutes the brave son who sacrificed his life while discharging his duties.

Wing Commander Noman Akram is the hero of the nation, he added. Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore Air Vice-Marshal Tariq Zia, Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Commissioner Lahore were present on the occasion.

Punjabi culture: Usman Buzdar in his message on the eve of Punjab Culture Day has said that affection, peace, brotherhood, unity and harmony are the prominent features of the culture of Punjab and Punjabi culture enjoys unique identity at the international level.

He said colourful events would be held at the divisional and district level on Punjab Culture Day and the day would be celebrated every year on March 14.