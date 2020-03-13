Martyred wing commander’s funeral held

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram was offered in the provincial metropolis on Thursday. The pilot embraced martyrdom when a fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian area in Islamabad. The funeral prayers were attended by GOC Lahore Maj- Gen Attique-ur-Rehman Malik, other top brass of Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), relatives of the martyred and locals of the area. The martyred wing commander is survived by a wife and two children. Noman’s father Muhammad Akram Khan had also served Pakistan Army and retired from brigadier rank. Later, the martyred wing commander was laid to rest in a local graveyard. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also attended the funeral prayers for martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram at PAF Airbase and laid floral wreath on his grave.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar stayed in the graveyard till the burial of martyred Noman Akram. He also expressed condolence with the son and other family members of the martyred.