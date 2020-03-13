close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
March 13, 2020

2 new polio cases reported from two KP districts

Top Story

BR
Bureau report
March 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reported two more polio cases, rising the number of polio cases to 15 in the province in the year 2020.

According to government officials, the latest two polio cases were reported from Bhittani tehsil of Lakki Marwat district and Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district.

Both the cases were tested positive for poliomyelitis at the National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory in Islamabad, where stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) were collected from 14-month old female child from Lakki Marwat and 13-month old boy in South Waziristan. Only a day earlier, KP had reported polio cases from Tank district. It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of polio cases have soared to 15 in the province and 29 in the country in 2020 so far.

Latest News

More From Top Story